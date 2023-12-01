East Poinsett County falls to Bigelow in 2A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - East Poinsett County made their first state finals appearance in football.

The Warriors cut the deficit to 6 in the 4th quarter, but Bigelow pulled away to win 28-14 in the 2A State Championship. EPC finishes the season 12-2 with a 2A-2 title.

Cooper Argo threw for 184 yards, 2 TD, and 2 interceptions. Omar McCuiston led the way receiving with 6 catches for 109 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had 3 tackles and a interception on defense. Dennis Gaines led EPC with 12 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack.

Bigelow put the finishing touches on a 14-0 season. QB Rhett Neumeier earned Finals MVP honors after passing for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brandt Tipton, Easton Platt, and Ryan Hobbs all had receiving scores for the Panthers.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.