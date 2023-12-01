EPC and Mountain Home nominated for 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.

East Poinsett County and Mountain Home are finalists for the 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Greenwood, Lakeside, Little Rock Christian, and Mansfield.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines game winning TD)

Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 on November 2nd.

Mountain Home (Cade Yates TD pass, Jett Hannaford one handed catch)

Cade Yates wore #15 to pay homage to Ryan Mallett, he goes up top, Jett Hannaford makes the one handed grab for the touchdown. The Bombers beat rival Harrison for the first time in 11 years, 44 - 31 on September 1st.

VOTE NOW AT THIS LINK: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play

The statewide poll closes Sunday, December 17th at 12:00 pm CST. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and a Yarnell’s Ice Cream party.

