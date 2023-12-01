Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

EPC and Mountain Home nominated for 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

EPC and Mountain Home are the NEA nominees for the statewide award.
EPC and Mountain Home are the NEA nominees for the statewide award.(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.

East Poinsett County and Mountain Home are finalists for the 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Greenwood, Lakeside, Little Rock Christian, and Mansfield.

East Poinsett County (Dennis Gaines game winning TD)

Dennis Gaines reverses field and scores the game winning touchdown in double overtime. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 38 - 32 on November 2nd.

Mountain Home (Cade Yates TD pass, Jett Hannaford one handed catch)

Cade Yates wore #15 to pay homage to Ryan Mallett, he goes up top, Jett Hannaford makes the one handed grab for the touchdown. The Bombers beat rival Harrison for the first time in 11 years, 44 - 31 on September 1st.

VOTE NOW AT THIS LINK: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play

The statewide poll closes Sunday, December 17th at 12:00 pm CST. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and a Yarnell’s Ice Cream party.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
Rachel Anderson, a former JPD employee, was fired for speaking out at a city council meeting.
City of Jonesboro upholds controversial termination of JPD employee amidst public outcry
A judge found probable cause on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to charge Jerry Don Gandy, 35, with...
Man accused of threatening to kill pregnant woman and her boyfriend

Latest News

Jonesboro High School hosts the annual basketball showcase.
38th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips Thursday
The Cougars are preparing to play in the 8-Man State Championship.
Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season
Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season
FFN Extra: Rector HC Dave Hendrix previews 8-Man State Championship game