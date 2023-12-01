A Family for Me: Animae

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each month, we highlight a child in need of a forever home right here in Region 8. This month, we introduce you to 9-year-old Animae.

Animae is a fearless animal enthusiast who’s always up for adventure, especially when it involves the great outdoors. So, we took a trip to the Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center for an afternoon of fun.

As soon as she walked in the door, she all but sprinted across the room for the chance to hold a non-venomous snake. She did so with absolutely no fear. In fact, she wanted more.

“What about the crocodile? Can I hold him? I don’t even care if it bites me!” she exclaimed, though the animal in question was actually an alligator.

She did eventually get her wish of holding the alligator, and then to top it all off, we hosted a round of turtle races. While seeing all the animals, Animae seemed to know almost as much about the wildlife at the nature center as any of the employees.

When it comes to a family, Animae has some very specific requests.

“I want to (a family with) some lizards, and some snakes, and other animals,” she said.

When asked about any siblings, though, she simply said no.

Her caseworker, April Faughn, agrees, at least when it comes to the human side of the family.

”She probably would do best as an only child. She would really do well with a family that is structured. An outdoors family that likes to do things outside,” Faughn said. “She’s super sweet, she’s funny. You never know what she’s going to say. With her, it’s always going to be an adventure.”

When Animae does find her forever family, they will surely never face a shortage of laughs or smiles.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit Animae’s page on the Project Zero website here.

