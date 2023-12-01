Football Friday Night
FUMC-Jonesboro names new senior pastor

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro church plagued with controversy is getting new leadership.

In a post on Facebook, First United Methodist Church announced Rev. David Hoffman will be replaced by Rev. Dr. Michael Roberts.

FUMC-Jonesboro said Dr. Roberts received his Master of Divinity from Duke University Divinity School and his Doctor of Ministry from the Perkins School of Theology, Southern Methodist University.

He became an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church, Arkansas Conference in 1989.

The post did not say why there was a change.

FUMC went through turmoil earlier this year when the congregation voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.

After several appeals to the state council and a judge, disaffiliation was not granted.

A judge also ruled that the group hoping to disaffiliate turn possession of the downtown church building back over to FUMC.

Rev. Hoffman was appointed lead pastor in July to help with that transition.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

