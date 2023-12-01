Northeast Arkansas efforts highlighted at AGFC meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard a presentation at Thursday’s scheduled meeting about the upcoming restoration of Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area, culminating a two-day agenda focused on updates planned for facilities in Northeast Arkansas in the near future.

Dave Donaldson WMA covers roughly 36.7 square miles of forested landscape in Northeast Arkansas that provides critical winter habitat for waterfowl and many migratory bird species as well as year-round habitat for a host of resident wildlife, including white-tailed deer, squirrels, rabbits, and a robust nongame wildlife population.

The area is one of Arkansas’s premier duck hunting destinations with an intricate system of levees and water-control structures designed to provide huntable water in winter. Since that time, changes to the AGFC’s water-management strategy to ensure long-term health of the bottomland hardwoods have facilitated the need for change.

AGFC Chief of Wildlife Management Luke Naylor presented an overview of the survey work and hydrological modeling conducted over the last two years in cooperation with Ducks Unlimited and outside contractors to determine what structures need to be improved or removed to increase the area’s ability to drain when allowed by the Black River to improve forest health on the area.

“Historically, many of the structures have been trying to fight the water, and water always wins,” Naylor explained. “These modifications will work with what nature already wants to do to offer waterfowl habitat in a sustainable way for our bottomland hardwoods.”

Armed with the new models and knowledge, the AGFC has been working with outside contractors to design plans for engineers. Those plans are expected to be complete in 2024. Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and should take roughly five years, pending weather and site conditions.

Naylor and AGFC Director Austin Booth stressed that the area would not see large-scale closures during waterfowl seasons during the construction.

“The Black River is still going to flood, there’s no stopping that,” Naylor said. “Just like we saw last year at Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA with all structures removed. That water is going to pulse in and flood it, and the ducks and hunters will find it. Our design is focused on reducing only the artificial flooding capacity and increasing drainage of the area to make sure the bottomland hardwood forest is sustained in the long-term.”

Chairman Stan Jones noted his appreciation for the staff and design that has been in place and for the suggested improvements.

“Dave Donaldson was a brilliant man who was 50 years ahead of his time,” Jones said. “We would have done the same sort of work he did even 15 years ago, but now that we have new knowledge of how these systems work, it’s exciting to see the work that is going to be done to make sure this area remains a great place to hunt for maybe another 100 years. I know it’s taking some time, but we want to do it right and I have complete confidence that we’re going to do it right. This is not just for today and, tomorrow, but for generations down the road.”

A local hunter, Dr. Hetal Patel, spoke to the Commission about the amazing transformation she and her entire family have undergone thanks to the work of staff at the AGFC’s Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.

Patel was introduced to the outdoors this summer, thanks to many of the programs offered by the AGFC. She has already been able to harvest small game and white-tailed deer and has introduced fishing and hunting to other members of her family, including her three children.

She explained that although a few opportunities to begin hunting or angling had been available to her when she was younger, the programs offered through AGFC were specialized to be welcoming to newcomers and ultimately led to this new passion she can share with family and friends.

Dr. Patel donated two checks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation in appreciation of her journey. The first check of $1,250 will be earmarked for Becoming an Outdoors-Woman events in Northeast Arkansas, and a second $1,250 check will be directed toward youth hunting education efforts in Northeast Arkansas.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver offered an update on the AGFC’s partnership with the City of Jonesboro to build the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex in 2021.

The Complex has nine trap fields, three skeet fields, rifle and handgun shooting ranges and an extensive 3D archery range. It supports many recreational shooters, including nine local teams in the AGFC’s Youth Shooting Sports Program. He concluded his presentation with a request to continue this partnership with additional opportunities to expand the range in the future.

“Many of us who live in rural areas can take it for granted that we can just go to some of our property or a friend’s property and sight in a rifle, but many people in cities like Jonesboro don’t have that opportunity,” Commission Chairman Stan Jones said. “Ranges like this are so critical to people who don’t have access to property to learn safe firearms handling and to get ready for hunting seasons.”

A recording of the meeting is available on the AGFC’s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.