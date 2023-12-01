Person injured after driving into bank

Football Friday Night
A person was injured Thursday evening after driving their vehicle into a bank in Pocahontas.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was injured Thursday evening after driving their vehicle into a bank in Pocahontas.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told K8 News that the incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Cadence Bank on U.S. Highway 67.

Bell said the driver was pulling out of the nearby Walmart parking lot when their vehicle struck the side of the bank and continued inside the building.

The driver reportedly suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Bell could not provide any details on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Pocahontas Police Department.

K8 News will continue to provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

