Rector wins 8-Man State Championship in overtime thriller

LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - Rector trailed Spring Hill 16-0 less than 3 minutes into the 8-Man State Championship.

The Cougars clawed all the way back to force overtime, they beat the Bears 22-16 Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium. Dave Hendrix’s squad complete a 10-0 season and their first football state title in program history.

Drew Henderson accounted for 164 yards and 2 TD, he earned Finals MVP honors. Henderson had the game winning score in OT. Dalton Lamar recovered a fumble in the end zone for the tying 2 point conversion in the 3rd quarter, he led Rector with 16 tackles on the evening.

Spring Hill had a chance to tie on 4th down but their pass into the endzone fell incomplete to end the game.

