Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Rector wins 8-Man State Championship in overtime thriller

The Cougars celebrate after winning the 2023 8-Man State Championship.
The Cougars celebrate after winning the 2023 8-Man State Championship.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - Rector trailed Spring Hill 16-0 less than 3 minutes into the 8-Man State Championship.

The Cougars clawed all the way back to force overtime, they beat the Bears 22-16 Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium. Dave Hendrix’s squad complete a 10-0 season and their first football state title in program history.

Drew Henderson accounted for 164 yards and 2 TD, he earned Finals MVP honors. Henderson had the game winning score in OT. Dalton Lamar recovered a fumble in the end zone for the tying 2 point conversion in the 3rd quarter, he led Rector with 16 tackles on the evening.

Spring Hill had a chance to tie on 4th down but their pass into the endzone fell incomplete to end the game.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Juvenile arrested in Paragould homicide
A two-vehicle crash has shut down northbound traffic on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County.
I-55 reopens following crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Kennett police looking for suspects following afternoon shooting
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank

Latest News

EPC and Mountain Home are the NEA nominees for the statewide award.
East Poinsett County and Mountain Home nominated for 2023 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year
Jonesboro High School hosts the annual basketball showcase.
38th Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic tips Thursday
The Cougars are preparing to play in the 8-Man State Championship.
Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season
Rector in 8-Man State Championship game for the 2nd straight season