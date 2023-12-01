Rollover truck crash shuts down highway

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover truck crash has shut down a Region 8 highway.

IDriveArkansas.com reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 63 at Martins Creek between Ravenden and Ozark Acres.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are affected.

The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

A K8 News viewer reported they had been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour.

