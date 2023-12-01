Football Friday Night
Rollover truck crash shuts down highway

The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain closed for an "undetermined amount of time."
The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”(John Keding/Ravenden Officer 901)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A rollover truck crash has shut down a Region 8 highway.

IDriveArkansas.com reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 63 at Martins Creek between Ravenden and Ozark Acres.

IDriveArkansas.com reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 63 at Martins Creek between Ravenden and Ozark Acres.
IDriveArkansas.com reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 63 at Martins Creek between Ravenden and Ozark Acres.(IDriveArkansas.com)

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are affected.

The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

A K8 News viewer reported they had been stuck in traffic for nearly an hour.

The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain...
The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”(John Keding/Ravenden Officer 901)

