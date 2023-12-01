Football Friday Night
Student actors prepare for opening night

After months of rehearsals, a thrilling yet humorous murder mystery will soon unfold.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of rehearsals, a thrilling yet humorous murder mystery will soon unfold.

Drama students at Brookland High School have been rehearsing the play Clue since school started in August. The opening night performance takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Brookland Auditorium.

It was the students that made Clue come together. Drama teacher Brandy Brewer taught her students everything from acting, stage-lighting, and scene set-up.

Senior Cannon Smith, who stars as the British butler Wadsworth, said the actors have prepared for opening night all this school year by rehearsing scenes, memorizing lines, and building the set.

“Normally, we’d have one rehearsal after school per week,” Smith said. “But in the last month, we’ve been having to amp up the rehearsals.”

Smith said he is proud of his fellow cast members for how hard they have worked. He said the play holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s my senior year,” he said. “So, this is one of my last hoorahs.”

The final day to watch the play is Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be two shows; the first will begin at 2 p.m., and the final show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door of the auditorium.

