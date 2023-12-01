Football Friday Night
Study approved on the burning of crop residue

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Legislators in Arkansas are beginning to work on a plan to address how farmers burn their fields.

State Representative Fran Cavenaugh said a legislative committee approved a study on the burning of crop residue.

The approval means meetings can begin to be held with interested individuals to see what might need to be done from a legislative standpoint.

Representative Cavenaugh said this is the very first step in what could be a long process.

The study comes after a crash in October on Highway 67 in Jackson County.

Arkansas State Police said smoke from a nearby field covered all lanes of the highway.

A chain reaction crash occurred as 16 vehicles entered the smoke. Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in the crash.

ASP said it is still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed so far.

