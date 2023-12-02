Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Downing’s 18 points lead Little Rock past Arkansas State 77-66

Red Wolves men's basketball fell to Little Rock 77-66 Friday night.
Red Wolves men's basketball fell to Little Rock 77-66 Friday night.(Source: KAIT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK (AP) - Cougar Downing scored 18 points as Little Rock beat Arkansas State 77-66 on Friday night.

Downing had five rebounds and five steals for the Trojans (4-4). Jamir Chaplin scored 17 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Bradley Douglas shot 7 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Red Wolves (2-6) were led by Dyondre Dominguez, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Arkansas State also got 16 points from Derrian Ford. Taryn Todd also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Little Rock plays Thursday against Central Arkansas on the road, and Arkansas State visits Alabama on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to...
Two accused of catalytic converter theft
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Bryan Hodgson after loss at Little Rock
Arkansas' Cam Little (29) hits a field goal in overtime against LSU during an NCAA college...
Arkansas kicker Cam Little declares for NFL Draft
Arkansas State bowl projections (12/1/23)
The true freshman had five total touchdowns in his first career start as Arkansas State beat...
Arkansas State football earns 2023 postseason honors