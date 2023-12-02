Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Dunklin County Chief Deputy dies

People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.(Kennett 911 Communications)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The people of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.

According to a recent post, Wallace Poyner passed away on Dec. 1 after 30 years of service to the department.

Poyner also served as a Sergeant Major for the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1991.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends, both blood and blue, during this difficult time. Wally, thank you for your friendship and helpfulness to us here in Greene County. You will be terribly missed,” said fellow sheriff Brad Snyder of Greene County.

Poynor was 81 years old when he died.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a Wednesday night head-on collision.
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
A vehicle drove through a Pocahontas bank Thursday evening.
Person injured after driving into bank
Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday, Nov. 29, to...
Two accused of catalytic converter theft
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show
Pocahontas woman competes on Netflix game show

Latest News

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Girl’s leg ran over during Christmas parade, police say
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mimicking musicians
East Poinsett County falls to Bigelow in 2A State Championship
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events