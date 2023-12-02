Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Fiver Rivers Auto Club hosts donation event ahead of holidays

Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance at the donation event.
Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance at the donation event.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Five Rivers Auto Club in Randolph County hosted a food and toy drive Saturday morning in Pocahontas. All donations went to local food banks and charities.

Each year, the auto club hosts a similar donation event for different organizations. The event featured a car show, a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and even free pictures.

Kat Medlock is the secretary and treasurer of the auto club, and Mickey Tyler is the president. The duo said it means the world to help out their community.

“There are so many needy families, we just try to do what we can to help them,” Tyler said.

“You see the people every day that are in need. It just warms my heart, I just love helping people,” Medlock added.

If you missed the opportunity to donate, don’t worry, there is still time to help out. For information on how you can donate, you can reach out to Medlock at 870-202-3050.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade
The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain...
Rollover truck crash shuts down highway
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
Crash stalls southbound I-55
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mock musicians

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Bearcat Senior Cannon Smith plays the role of a British butler, “Wadsworth.”
Student actors prepare for opening night
Road closures will begin at 5 p.m. on roads that interfere with the parade route.
Christmas parade to close downtown roads
After months of rehearsals, a thrilling yet humorous murder mystery will soon unfold.
Student actors prepare for opening night
You can expect downtown traffic troubles hours before Friday night’s Christmas parade starts.
Christmas parade to close downtown roads