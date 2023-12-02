Fiver Rivers Auto Club hosts donation event ahead of holidays

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Five Rivers Auto Club in Randolph County hosted a food and toy drive Saturday morning in Pocahontas. All donations went to local food banks and charities.

Each year, the auto club hosts a similar donation event for different organizations. The event featured a car show, a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause, and even free pictures.

Kat Medlock is the secretary and treasurer of the auto club, and Mickey Tyler is the president. The duo said it means the world to help out their community.

“There are so many needy families, we just try to do what we can to help them,” Tyler said.

“You see the people every day that are in need. It just warms my heart, I just love helping people,” Medlock added.

If you missed the opportunity to donate, don’t worry, there is still time to help out. For information on how you can donate, you can reach out to Medlock at 870-202-3050.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.