Girl’s leg ran over during Christmas parade, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said a girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, at around 7:45 p.m. a girl, who was participating in the parade, was walking alongside a float when she tripped and fell, and the float ran over her leg.

The girl was taken by Emerson to St. Bernards Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.