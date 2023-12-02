Football Friday Night
Girl’s leg ran over during Christmas parade, police say

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police said a girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, at around 7:45 p.m. a girl, who was participating in the parade, was walking alongside a float when she tripped and fell, and the float ran over her leg.

The girl was taken by Emerson to St. Bernards Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this as we get more information.

