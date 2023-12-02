Police warn of mimicking musicians

Football Friday Night
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.

The Jonesboro Police Department is warning about a new kind of panhandling going around - mimicking musicians.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot noticed the musicians when he was shopping.

After he took a closer look at the musician’s playing, he noticed a few sour notes.

“You can not play the same notes when your hands don’t move down the neck of the violin,” Elliot said. “Just because you’re changing the style of the bow, everything is still up in that register. The hand has got to come up and down in the neck in some degree.”

While the panhandlers may be scamming people out of money, Elliot adds that it’s not against the law.

“It’s no different than someone panhandling on the corner, soliciting money,” Elliot explained.

Region 8 has seen a fair share of scams this week, and Elliot said this is common for this time of year.

“This time of year, you’ll see more people panhandling on the intersection because this is the time of the season where people are in the more giving mood,” he said.

The best way to give back is to give to the organizations that can help stretch those dollars.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

