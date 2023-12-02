Football Friday Night
Rise in crime raises safety concerns ahead of St. Jude Memphis Marathon

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crime is a big concern as thousands gather in the Bluff City for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.

Public safety for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Saturday is something Memphis Police said they have been working on for months.

“Public safety officials both public and private have been working nonstop to ensure a safe weekend. The preparations have been ongoing for months in advance of race day,” said Colonel Keith Watson with MPD.

Early Saturday morning the horn will blow to start the St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

The marathon is the single largest fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I’m excited, my legs feel good. I just want to see how I can do and I’m just excited,” said Angela Moreau, who traveled 10 hours for the marathon.

Action News Five’s Imani Williams spoke with several people planning to attend the marathon.

“I’m so excited, I can’t wait, yea,” said Bonnie Phillips, a participant in the race in the marathon.

They all said they have felt safe and welcomed since they arrived in Memphis.

While many are focused on the marathon—safety is still a hot topic.

Memphis Police say they’re working with multiple agencies and departments this weekend.

“I feel safe here downtown, we’re walking around, just having a good ole’ time. Wherever I go it is a party. I’m Hurricane Lyric, all the way from Florida,” Lyric Camper, a marathon runner said.

During the 2022 marathon weekend, MPD investigated more than 100 stolen vehicles and responded to 75 vehicle break-in calls.

Those we spoke with said they care about safety but are not nervous about becoming a victim of crime.

“I’m used to being downtown, so it doesn’t really bother me. I just try not to worry about it, because otherwise you wouldn’t do anything,” said Phillips.

Many are just excited to use this weekend to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Walking around, I’ve never had an Uber this whole time that we’ve been here, just doing a lot of walking. Trying not to do today because of the marathon tomorrow, but it felt totally safe,” said Moreau.

