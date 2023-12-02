Rivercrest advances to 4A State Championship, beats Warren 24-14

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Rivercrest’s defense was locked in from the beginning, holding a high-powered Warren offense to 14 points as the Colts punched their ticket to the 4A State Championship game for the third time in seven seasons, winning 24-14 at Cortez Kennedy Field Friday night.

“Our pass coverage has been so much better the past 4 or 5 weeks,” Rivercrest head coach Johnny Fleming said. “It feels great [to get back to Little Rock], feels like the first time. You got new kids, new excitement. They’ll be ready.”

The Lumberjacks (13-1) were held under 20 points for the first time since the 4A Semifinals in 2021. The team had averaged over 42 points per game this season. The Colts (12-2) dominated from the get-go, forcing two first-half turnovers. It was a defensive battle early, the two teams were scoreless after the first quarter, but the Colts got on the board first midway through the second with a Marcus Slayton 4-yard TD run to make it 6-0.

“We knew they were going to try to throw the ball deep on us, we talked to our secondary all week, [if] they take of that, we’ll take care of the rest of the other stuff,” Slayton said. “We’ve been playing together since we were young, this is a dream for us.”

After Rivercrest forced a 3-and-out, the Colts marched down the field, capping off the drive with a Koby Turner 3-yard run to go up 14-0. The Lumberjacks had it goal-to-go before half, but a sack combined with offensive pass interference backed up Warren to the 31. The Colts forced a turnover on downs to keep the Jacks scoreless at the half.

Warren finally broke through in the fourth quarter after freshman quarterback Jackson Denton hit Tramond Miller with 8:18 remaining in the game, but a botched snap on the PAT kept it an 8-point Colt lead. On the ensuing drive, Koby Turner broke off a 55-yard run, then a 15-yard run for a score two plays after to increase the lead to 20-6. Slayton added two more on a shovel pass reception to make it 22-6.

“After every play, I go to my offensive line, I ask them what they see, they tell me, and we go right there and get it,” Turner said. “It feels real good, the last time we went to Little Rock, I was a freshman, now I’m a senior so I know what to do... we all know we got one more game too.”

Warren got the ball back with just over five minutes to play, but Slayton put the game out of reach with a safety to give Rivercrest a three-score lead, 24-6.

The Lumberjacks tacked on a late touchdown from Denton to 6-4 wideout Antonio Jordan, but the Colts recovered the onside kick and kneeled out the clock to advance to their first State Final since 2020.

Rivercrest looks for their fourth championship in school history and first since 2017 when they face Harding Academy (14-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Wildcats were State Runner Up in 2022.

