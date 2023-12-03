4th quarter comeback falls short for Arkansas State women’s basketball at Kansas City

A fourth-quarter comeback fell short for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team on Saturday, as the Red Wolves fell 62-57 to Kansas City inside the Swinney Center.

A-State (3-3) dwindled a 15-point lead down to four, but the Roos (3-5) knocked down free throws in the final minute to hold off the Scarlet and Black.

Izzy Higginbottom was one of three Red Wolves in double figures with a game-high 18 points, while Anna Griffin added 13 points and five rebounds. Lauryn Pendleton chipped in 12 points. As a team, A-State shot just 30.4 percent (17-56) from the field and was 20-of-29 (69.0 percent) at the foul line.

Eight of Higginbottom’s points came in the opening quarter, but the hosts scored six unanswered to end the period with a 16-10 lead. Kansas City expanded its lead out to double figures in the second quarter, and owned a 35-24 advantage at intermission.

Kansas City widened the gap to as much as 15 in the third quarter, with A-State cutting it to a 10-point contest on multiple occasions, but would own a 54-42 lead after three.

Dominique Phillips opened scoring in the fourth with a trey to make it 57-42 with 8:15 to play, but the Red Wolves would then hold the Roos scoreless for over seven minutes to chip away at the deficit. Pendleton knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:28 to go, and then KC’s Lisa Thomas broke the scoring drought with free throws inside 40 seconds. The Little Rock native then drained a three made it a two-score game, but the Red Wolves ultimately could not overcome the margin.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns home for five straight at home to conclude the month of December, beginning Saturday, Dec. 9, against Louisiana Tech. Tip-off against the Lady Techsters is slated for noon on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can also be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

Season tickets are available for purchase at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter/X and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.