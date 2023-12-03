Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

4th quarter comeback falls short for Arkansas State women’s basketball at Kansas City

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fourth-quarter comeback fell short for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team on Saturday, as the Red Wolves fell 62-57 to Kansas City inside the Swinney Center.

A-State (3-3) dwindled a 15-point lead down to four, but the Roos (3-5) knocked down free throws in the final minute to hold off the Scarlet and Black.

Izzy Higginbottom was one of three Red Wolves in double figures with a game-high 18 points, while Anna Griffin added 13 points and five rebounds. Lauryn Pendleton chipped in 12 points. As a team, A-State shot just 30.4 percent (17-56) from the field and was 20-of-29 (69.0 percent) at the foul line.

Eight of Higginbottom’s points came in the opening quarter, but the hosts scored six unanswered to end the period with a 16-10 lead. Kansas City expanded its lead out to double figures in the second quarter, and owned a 35-24 advantage at intermission.

Kansas City widened the gap to as much as 15 in the third quarter, with A-State cutting it to a 10-point contest on multiple occasions, but would own a 54-42 lead after three.

Dominique Phillips opened scoring in the fourth with a trey to make it 57-42 with 8:15 to play, but the Red Wolves would then hold the Roos scoreless for over seven minutes to chip away at the deficit. Pendleton knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:28 to go, and then KC’s Lisa Thomas broke the scoring drought with free throws inside 40 seconds. The Little Rock native then drained a three made it a two-score game, but the Red Wolves ultimately could not overcome the margin.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns home for five straight at home to conclude the month of December, beginning Saturday, Dec. 9, against Louisiana Tech. Tip-off against the Lady Techsters is slated for noon on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can also be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket Radio Network and the A-State Red Wolves mobile app.

Season tickets are available for purchase at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets or by calling (870) 972-ASU1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter/X and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade
The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain...
Rollover truck crash shuts down highway
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
Crash stalls southbound I-55
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mock musicians

Latest News

Bisons advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals, beating Grand Valley State 7-6 Saturday.
#3 Harding wins second-straight one-point game to advance to NCAA Division II Semifinals
K8 Sports Extra: Harding postgame press conference following 7-6 win over Grand Valley State
The true freshman had five total touchdowns in his first career start as Arkansas State beat...
Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor named a Freshman All-American
Arkansas State bowl projections (12/1/23)