6th annual Sikeston Parade of Lights held on Dec. 1

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 6th annual Sikeston Parade of Lights was held on Friday, December 1.

According to organizers, the parade began at 7 p.m.

They said there were about 25 floats that took part in the parade.

The only light rule was that you must have had a minimum of one strand/100 lights, whether they are wrapped around you as you walk or put on a float.

The parade lineup began at noon. When lining up, people were asked that they do not park in the post office lot and instead wrap around Kingshighway and then down Lake Street.

Organizers said the parade started at the corner of North and Kingshighway and travelled east to N. Stoddard, then east across W. Center, north onto Kingshighway and then west onto Front Street, ending at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.

