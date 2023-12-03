Arkansas State will face Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is officially going bowling for the first time since 2019.

The 6-6 Red Wolves were selected to the Camellia Bowl, they’ll face Northern Illinois opponent on Saturday, December 23 at The Historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m., it will be televised on ESPN.

A-State is one of a record-setting 12 Sun Belt teams that will play postseason football in 2023. The SBC is tied with the ACC with the most teams from one conference that’ll go bowling in 2023.

The Red Wolves and Northern Illinois are 2 of 7 FBS teams to go from under 3 wins last season to a bowl game this season. The two teams have met eight times previously dating back to 1990, the last in the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl in Mobile. NIU will be the first MAC opponent A-State has faced since playing Toledo in the 2016 season opener.

Tickets are currently on sale online and can be purchased by clicking HERE or by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Bowl Central. Ticket prices range from $30 (Sections N-O, R-S) to $40 (Sections P-Q) on the stadium’s east side, which is where the Arkansas State bench will be located. Premium tickets are priced at $100 and $150. Student ticket information will be available early this week.

Additional information regarding tickets and premium areas may be obtained by e-mailing redwolvesfoundation@astate.edu or by contacting the Arkansas State Athletics Department at 870-972-2401.

Arkansas State secures their 18th bowl appearance in program history, the 1st under Butch Jones. Each of the last six A-State head coaches have guided the scarlet & black to postseason play.

- 2023 Camellia Bowl

- 2019 Camellia Bowl

- 2018 Arizona Bowl

- 2017 Camellia Bowl

- 2016 Cure Bowl

- 2015 New Orleans Bowl

- 2015 GoDaddy Bowl

- 2014 GoDaddy Bowl

- 2013 GoDaddy.com Bowl

- 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl

- 2005 New Orleans Bowl

- 1970 Pecan Bowl

- 1969 Pecan Bowl

- 1968 Pecan Bowl

- 1954 Tangerine Bowl

- 1952 Refrigerator Bowl

- 1952 Tangerine Bowl

- 1951 Refigerator Bowl

