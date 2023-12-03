“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 11-year-old is recovering at home after she was run over during the 76th annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade. She is okay and in good spirits.

Melanie Fletcher was passing out candy alongside the Riceland float in the parade Friday night when disaster struck. She said it was the most scared she’s ever been in her life.

“Am I going to die? That’s the only thing that came to mind, am I going to die?” Fletcher said. “On a scale of 1 to 10 (of how scared I was), I would have chosen like 15. I was so scared.”

After the incident, the Nettleton fifth grader will finish up her semester on crutches. Her foot is broken in three places, and she is scheduled to meet with a specialist to figure out the next steps in her road to recovery.

“I was handing out candy for the kids and went back to the float to ask for a new bag of candy. But I barely had any space because people were crowding the float. Someone knocked me over and my foot got caught under the wheel of the car,” she recalled.

She was able to recount the story with a smile and a laugh, even just a day after the traumatic event. Just because she is in good spirits, though, does not necessarily mean the same for her parents.

Her father, who did not wish to go on camera, said he hopes to see some changes when it comes to parade safety in the future.

Melanie said she agrees.

“I feel like they could have more crowd control to keep the kids out of the road. It was bad, there were a lot of people. And the cops weren’t keeping anyone out of the street,” her father, Michael Fletcher, said.

We reached out to the City of Jonesboro for a comment.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver said in part, “It was saddening to hear that a child was injured and I am very relieved it wasn’t more serious.” He went on to add that the city is “eager” to work with the Foundation of Arts on safety measures in the future.

We have also reached out to the Foundation of Arts for comment, but have yet to hear back.

K8 News will continue to follow the latest in this developing story and will pass along any updates on air and online.

