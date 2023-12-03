Football Friday Night
Market brings holiday cheer to downtown Paragould

The event featured free pictures with Santa.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Local businesses in Paragould brought holiday cheer to the Community Pavilion with the Christmas Market on Sunday.

The free event featured vendors, arts and crafts, food, a gingerbread house judging contest, and even pictures with Santa. Organizer Trainee Veteto said she’s thankful for the community support.

“We’re hoping to bring Christmas and events to Paragould. We’ve got Santa, face painting, balloons, there’s something here for everyone,” Veteto said. “Thank you for supporting your local vendors and supporting small businesses.”

Veteto said she was happy with the turnout, but hopes the event grows in the years to come.

