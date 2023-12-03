No. 3 Harding wins second-straight one-point game to advance to NCAA Division II Semifinals

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - NCAA Division II’s second-highest-scoring offense at over 50 points per game was held to just seven points, but that was enough as Harding scored a fourth-quarter touchdown with under four minutes to play to push the Bisons to the Division II Semifinals, 7-6 over Grand Valley State at First Security Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The win comes one week after Harding won following a blocked extra point with under 30 seconds to play in the game.

“This was the Bisons’ finest hour,” Harding head coach Paul Simmons said. “We talked earlier in the week I said ‘Men, do you understand where greatness comes from? What makes something great?’ My answer was for it to be great, it’s got to be really, really hard and today was really, really hard. And then you’ve got to do it together. Today was such a great day because of how hard it was and just how much the guys loved each other and fought and battled.”

The Bisons (13-0), on their only red zone trip of the game, had it fourth and goal at the half-yard line with 3:52 to play in the fourth quarter. Cole Keylon ran the quarterback sneak to score the only touchdown of the game by either team, capping off a 15-play drive that lasted nearly nine minutes. Harding forced back-to-back turnovers on downs on back-to-back drives to secure the win and a spot in the D2 Semis.

“I don’t think we’ve been stopped on a quarterback sneak all year,” Keylon said. “That’s a testament to our O-line and how much push they get. And they knew it was coming. Running behind Levi Pate, Hunter Willis, Austin Toler, I mean, we’re going to convert almost every time.”

The Lakers (11-2) took a 6-0 lead to the locker room after two Josh Gorball field goals, one from 48 yards out, the second from 27 as the clock ran out to end the second quarter. Harding was held to just 78 total yards at the break.

The roles were reversed in the second half. Grand Valley State ran just 20 plays over the final 30 minutes, gaining just two first downs as the Bisons allowed 222 total yards for the game. Laker quarterback and sixth-year senior Cade Peterson was 10-19 for 123 yards before exiting the game in the third quarter with an injury.

The Bisons recorded 8 tackles for a loss, 5 sacks, and 5 pass breakups in the win.

“We always talked about how that’s what it’s going to be, everybody is good when it gets down to this time of the season and so when it’s time to make a play you’ve got to make a play,” Harding defensive lineman Dre Hall, who had 2 sacks and a forced fumble, said.

Harding now awaits word on who their next opponent will be. The NCAA will re-seed the remaining four teams in the bracket, the top two seeds will host their semifinal matchups next Saturday, December 9.

