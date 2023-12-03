Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Officer on date stops to save person in crisis, police say

Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award...
Cincinnati Police officer Koffi Agbleke (middle) was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions in October.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati police officer was recognized for his life-saving efforts while he was on a date, WXIX reports.

Officer Koffi Agbleke was riding bikes with a date across the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, in October, said the Cincinnati Police Department in a Facebook post. The two came across a person who was standing over the railing of the bridge.

Police described the person as “in crisis.” Agbleke asked to stay on scene even when Covington Police arrived to help.

For the next two hours, Agbleke talked with the person, built a rapport and got the individual back behind the railing to safety, according to police.

“Officer Agbleke went above and beyond to save a person’s life,” police wrote on Facebook. “His selfless actions are the epitome of excellent policing, and the Cincinnati Police Department is honored to have him on our team.”

Agbleke was presented the Distinguished Service Award by Covington Police on Thursday for his life-saving actions.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade
The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department stated in a social media post that the road will remain...
Rollover truck crash shuts down highway
The shooting happened at a business called “The Store” on Independence Avenue, according to an...
Suspects in Kennett shooting spotted in Greene County
Motorists traveling Interstate 55 in Mississippi County can expect a few delays.
Crash stalls southbound I-55
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mock musicians

Latest News

A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas....
Airman killed in Osprey crash remembered in hometown
4th quarter comeback falls short for Arkansas State women’s basketball at Kansas City
Riverside boys and Salem girls win titles at 64th WBU Tournament
Jonesboro falls to Fayetteville in Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic