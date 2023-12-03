‘Winner, winner!’: St. Jude Marathon raises $15 million, announces the top runners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend was a resounding success for both St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the city of Memphis.

More than 20,000 athletes crossed the finish line in service of this year’s event theme, “Bring Your Passion to Our Mission,” helping to advance the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Thanks to dedicated supporters and the Memphis community, the 22nd annual event and largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude reached an all-time fundraising record of $15 million, bringing the lifetime total raised to more than $138 million.

Memphis also benefited from the event, which is estimated to deliver a $43 million economic impact for the local retail, transportation, and hospitality industries.

These were the top runners for the event:

Full marathoners Jordan English of Kansas City, MO, and Sadie Smith of Kirkwood, MO, were the top male and female finishers of this year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend with winning times of 2:30:21 and 2:56:44, respectively.

Robert Reidelberger of Maryville, IL won the wheelchair division with a time of 5:16:22.

The top male half-marathoner, Kenny Guy of Felton, DE, finished with a time of 1:08:51, and top female half-marathoner, Amanda Nunan of Memphis, TN, finished with a time of 1:24:31.

Shaun Garrett of Arvada, CO crossed the 10K finish line first with a time of 38:10.

Brittany Humphreys of Germantown, TN finished the 10K with a time of 40:04.

Thomas Dickinson of Germantown, TN and Meriel Rowland of Memphis, TN were the top male and female finishers of the 5K with winning times of 17:38 and 18:52 respectively.

A huge thanks to all those who participated and made the event one to remember!

