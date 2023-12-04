Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted to stop them.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A child in Florida is dead and the mother injured after the child ran out into traffic and the mother attempted to stop them from getting hit by vehicles in the roadway, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said the 31-year-old mother and her 3-year-old child were leaving their vehicle parked on the center lane of Dairy Road on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m.

As the two exited the vehicle to return home, the child took off running behind the vehicle and the trailer out into northbound traffic. The mother noticed her child run off and chased after them to try to stop them.

As they both entered the road in front of oncoming traffic, they were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot, according to police.

The child was seriously injured from the collision and later died.

The mother also suffered injuries, but her condition was not listed.

The name of the child was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large

Latest News

The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash
FILE - Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stands at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of...
Man featured in hit podcast ‘S-Town’ killed by police during standoff, authorities say
Red Wolves Raw: LB Charles Willekes, OL Makilan Thomas preview Camellia Bowl matchup vs. NIU
A man suspected in a fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting is now in custody.
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting arrested
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones previews Camellia Bowl matchup vs. Northern Illinois