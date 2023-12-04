5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain said Monday that the following people have been charged in a Thursday, Nov. 30, shooting at The Store #2 in Kennett:

Keonne Chaplin, 19, of Malden is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jamison Taylor, 40, of Kennett is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Eric Thomas, 35, of Clarkton is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Herman Pounds, 25, of Kennett is charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and tampering with evidence.

Tanya Summers, 31, of Kennett is charged with hindering prosecution.

Chaplin and Pounds are being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond. The other three suspects remain at large with warrants for their arrests.

Tanya Summers, Eric Thomas, and Jamison Taylor were identified as persons of interest in an investigation related to a shooting incident in Kennett (Kennett Police Department)

Taylor, Thomas, and Summers were reportedly spotted last Friday in Marmaduke but have not been seen since.

Jain said in Monday’s news release that video surveillance from the store showed Chaplin shot from inside the store into the parking lot toward Taylor and Thomas. The two men then shot toward Chaplin from the parking lot and continued to shoot at Chaplin as they left the scene.

One of the bullets Chaplin fired struck a victim, sending them to the hospital. Jain did not identify the victim.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Summers, Taylor, and Thomas should call 911 immediately or the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

