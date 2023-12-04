Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

6-planet solar system found in Milky Way galaxy with all planets in sync

A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.
A 6-planet solar system was found in the galaxy.(THIBAUT ROGER/NCCR PLANETS)
By CNN newsource staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Astronomers have discovered a rare family of six planets about 100 light years from Earth.

The exo-planets are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune.

The planets are in a little-understood class called sub-Neptunes, commonly found orbiting sun-like stars in the Milky Way.

What makes this one so rare is that this planetary system is in resonance, meaning that it orbits the sun in a celestial dance where all six planets align every few orbits.

Even rarer, little has changed since the system formed more than one billion years ago.

This revelation could shed light on the evolution of planets and the origin of prevalent sub-Neptunes in our galaxy.

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl was taken to the hospital following an accident at the 76 annual FOA Jonesboro...
Police: Float runs over girl’s foot during Christmas parade
Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
With Christmas just around the corner, scammers and panhandlers are out in full swing.
Police warn of mock musicians
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

FILE - Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland watches batting practice before a spring...
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel says military offensive in crowded southern Gaza will be ‘no less strength’ than in the north
Arkansas State to play Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl, A-State men's basketball preps for Bama
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones