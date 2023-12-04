Arkansas gas prices buck national trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some states last week saw gas prices jump, Arkansas motorists saw another drop at the pump.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gasoline prices in the Natural State fell 5 cents in the last week to $2.76 a gallon. That’s 22.1 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 12.3 cents a gallon lower than last year.

It was the 11th straight week that gas prices have fallen, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, the national average barely nudged the needle, dropping just 0.4 cents a gallon to $3.21.

“Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

However, De Haan said the national average could still fall below $3 a gallon by the end of the year.

