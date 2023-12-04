Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash

Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.
Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.(KTTC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.

According to the sheriff’s office, those who travel in the 8800 block of White Drive are encouraged to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office is currently working with Arkansas State Police, and traffic is very slow at this time.

No word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: LB Charles Willekes, OL Makilan Thomas preview Camellia Bowl matchup vs. NIU
A man suspected in a fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting is now in custody.
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting arrested
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones previews Camellia Bowl matchup vs. Northern Illinois
Hospitals around the are got their safety grades back for 2023.
Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas receive safety grades
Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits
Neelyville School District rolls out new electric school bus