Crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of an 18-wheeler rollover crash in Independence County.

According to the sheriff’s office, those who travel in the 8800 block of White Drive are encouraged to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office is currently working with Arkansas State Police, and traffic is very slow at this time.

No word of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.