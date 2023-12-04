Football Friday Night
Dec. 4: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cooler day is expected today after a dry cold front pushed through the area last night.

It will be a bit breezy as well today.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a high near 50°.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 MPH, with some higher gusts at times.

We warm up a bit tomorrow with highs in the mid-50s before another dry front moves through tomorrow night.

After that, our eyes turn to the weekend when a stronger system moves into the region.

It’s a system we will have to keep an eye on for the chance of a few storms on Saturday.

It is still several days out, and a lot will change before then.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

West Memphis police need your help solving a deadly shooting.

The four remaining officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have a hearing in state court today.

The Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect millions of victims of the opioid epidemic.

Efforts are underway to address maternal care deserts in Missouri.

As the temperatures turn colder, you need to remember some things if you are using propane or natural gas to heat your home.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

