Jonesboro native Kevin Pointer returning to Wake Forest for senior season

Wake Forest redshirt junior defensive lineman Kevin Pointer announced Monday that he will return to the Demon Deacons for his senior season.

One more year! Lets work!! 🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/wP9AuXpFpB — Kevin Pointer (@Kpointerjr) December 4, 2023

The JHS alum recorded 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass deflection in the 2023 season. His best performance was a 6 tackle, 1 sack outing vs. Duke.

Pointer started his college career at ULM in 2020, transferring to Wake Forest before the 2021 campaign. He’s played in 21 games for the Demon Deacons from 2021-23.

