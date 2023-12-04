Local business and artists host holiday donation event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s never a bad day at work when you get to listen to free music, and it’s never a bad day in downtown Jonesboro when the community comes together to help children in need.

Brickhouse Grill teamed up with Greasy Tree Entertainment for an evening full of music, toys, food, and more on Sunday. The Sunday Jam Christmas Toy Drive event was held to collect toys and gifts that will be distributed to children right here in Region 8.

Dan Johnson, owner of Brickhouse, said any opportunity to help the community is always welcome.

“Greasy Tree has an established network of local artists and musicians. We’re blessed to have the amount of talent we have. And they were generous enough today to donate their time and resources to have a toy drive,” Johnson said.

Several local artists performed on stage while spectators enjoyed food and drinks, and a bit of that holiday cheer. The admission price was “free” with a suggested toy donation.

Johnson said he’s proud of the local music scene for stepping up ahead of the holidays.

“Christmas is a wonderful time for most people but it can be stressful,” Johnson said. “So I think it’s a wonderful cause and we love to support that.”

