Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man arrested on child rape charges

Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Maurice Cooper on three counts of rape.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested 26-year-old Maurice Cooper on three counts of rape.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of raping a child multiple times.

Maurice James Lincoln Cooper, 25, of Paragould is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond after Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge him with three counts of rape.

The charges stem from a Nov. 29 report to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding a suspected sexual assault of a child.

During a subsequent interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the victim “disclosed at least three separate sexual acts that would constitute rape by statute,” the affidavit stated.

According to the court documents, the victim provided “descriptive details of the abuse and named the potential defendant, Maurice Cooper, as the perpetrator.”

During a Dec. 1 Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s office, Cooper “gave a self-incriminating statement,” Captain Rhonda Thomas stated.

In addition to his bond, the judge ordered Cooper to have no contact with the victim or any potential witnesses.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.
Arkansas State will face Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl
The event featured free pictures with Santa.
Market brings holiday cheer to downtown Paragould
Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance at the donation event.
Five Rivers Auto Club hosts donation event ahead of holidays

Latest News

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events