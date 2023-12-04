Man arrested on child rape charges

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greene County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of raping a child multiple times.

Maurice James Lincoln Cooper, 25, of Paragould is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond after Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge him with three counts of rape.

The charges stem from a Nov. 29 report to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding a suspected sexual assault of a child.

During a subsequent interview with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the victim “disclosed at least three separate sexual acts that would constitute rape by statute,” the affidavit stated.

According to the court documents, the victim provided “descriptive details of the abuse and named the potential defendant, Maurice Cooper, as the perpetrator.”

During a Dec. 1 Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s office, Cooper “gave a self-incriminating statement,” Captain Rhonda Thomas stated.

In addition to his bond, the judge ordered Cooper to have no contact with the victim or any potential witnesses.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the allegations and to protect the alleged victim, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case, including the age and gender of the victim.

