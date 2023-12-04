Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder

Rafael Acevedo lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.
By Roger Susanin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A family’s search for a miracle led them around the globe before finally finding it in Connecticut, WFSB reports.

Rafael Acevedo, who is from Brazil, lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.

This disorder causes constant, excruciating pain so debilitating that the condition is commonly called “suicide disease.”

“The situation was suffocating, and many times I thought I could not save my husband’s life,” his wife Luana Tormin said.

Tormin said her husband’s pain is so intense that he often can’t eat, sleep or speak.

For Acevedo, small kindnesses such as his wife holding his hand is as good as life gets.

“Sometimes we just need to cry and cry and put out all our feelings to the next day even to fight again,” Tormin said.

After years of suffering, Acevedo found hope in Connecticut.

“This is a miracle, and everyone that is helping Rafael to save Rafael’s life is part of this miracle,” Tormin said.

Acevedo and Tormin moved to Connecticut two months ago because their physician, Dr. Carlos Santos, referred them to Dr. Daniel Roberts at UConn Health.

Thanks to extensive fundraising, Acevedo will undergo a groundbreaking surgery on Friday.

Acevedo said he has “so much gratitude for all the people that donated.”

The family still needs to raise another $10,000 through their GoFundMe page to pay for the procedure.

The surgery is just the beginning.

Tormin and Acevedo plan to become advocates to help other people with rare diseases. They said they believe his pain has a higher purpose.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
The 19th annual Camellia Bowl is set for December 23.
Arkansas State will face Northern Illinois in Camellia Bowl
The event featured free pictures with Santa.
Market brings holiday cheer to downtown Paragould
Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance at the donation event.
Five Rivers Auto Club hosts donation event ahead of holidays

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Couple's bodies found at military base
People of Dunklin County are mourning the death of its chief deputy.
Dunklin County chief deputy dies