Missouri lawmakers push for higher teacher pay in 2024

(KY3)
By Chris Bryant
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers in 2023 raised the base pay for teachers. In 2024, many lawmakers want to address teacher pay even more.

Lawmakers approved a raise to $38,000 for first-year teachers. The money came from grants. One proposal would extend the grants. The proposal would hike the salary for any teacher with a Master’s degree or ten years of experience to $44,000. For those districts in rural areas with limited funding, a grant would make it easier to pay for them.

While the law wouldn’t approach Arkansas teachers’ $50,000 starting pay, the bill’s sponsor says it is a first step.

”We have to start somewhere,” State Senator Lauren Arthur said. “This is a reasonable and realistic first step, and it can’t be the last step. The bill also requires that every year the commission on eduacation presents information on average Missouri teacher salary, regional teacher salary, national average salary, and that group needs to come up with a recommendation to help keep our school districts and our schools competiative so that they can retain the best teachers in the country.”

Neighboring Tennessee also increased the base teacher salary to $50,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

