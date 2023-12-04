Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Neelyville School District rolls out new electric school bus

Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits
Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits(Madison Steward/KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland school is offering students a cleaner and quieter ride to class thanks to a grant through the EPA.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve the school,” said Neelyville Superintendent Heather Black.

Black said that’s why they applied for this new electric school bus

“It’s a Lion C electric bus that we received through a grant, its the the EPA clean school bus grant.”

Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits

“The emissions, it’s less harmful for the environment things of that nature, for us charging the bus is estimated to be cheaper than fueling it with diesel.”

Superintendent Black said a lot of planning went into adding the new addition to the school’s garage.

“It was a very extensive process. We did a lot of research, a lot of Q&A sessions with companies to gain knowledge so that we could make the best decision for the school,” said Black

Morton said the bus will be added to the district’s route soon.

“So far, getting to know the bus the ends and outs of it has been going very well, so we are looking forward to getting it out on the road,” added Morton.

Kennett, Campbell and Holcomb schools also received electric busses through that grant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: LB Charles Willekes, OL Makilan Thomas preview Camellia Bowl matchup vs. NIU
A man suspected in a fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting is now in custody.
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving shooting arrested
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones previews Camellia Bowl matchup vs. Northern Illinois
Hospitals around the are got their safety grades back for 2023.
Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas receive safety grades