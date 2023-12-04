Parker announces campaign for state representative

Football Friday Night
Dr. Daniel Parker announced he is running to represent Arkansas’s House District 36
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Dr. Daniel Parker announced he is running to represent Arkansas’s House District 36, covering parts of central, east, and southeast Jonesboro and Bay in Craighead County and Trumann and Lepanto in Poinsett County.

“I am excited to officially announce that I have filed with the Democratic Party for state representative in District 36,” Parker said. “Arkansas is a beautiful place with great people, but we have many issues that have been ignored or made worse by those who claim to represent us. Arkansas ranks first in food insecurity, second in infant mortality, fifth in poverty, and 40th in child well-being. Many Arkansans are struggling to pay their rent, feed their families, and afford life-saving medical care. It’s past time we start focusing on policies that improve the lives of everyday, working-class Arkansans.”

Parker says his legislative priorities include strengthening union rights, promoting evidence-based education policy, reducing poverty and homelessness, making medical care more affordable, implementing a bill of rights for tenants, and making voting and civic engagement more accessible.

Parker works as a senior researcher for Digital Promise, a non-profit, education research and development organization, and as an online adjunct instructor at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he received his doctorate in education.

An alumnus of Arkansas State University, Parker has lived in Jonesboro for nearly 18 years.

He is currently in his second year serving as a Craighead County delegate for the Democratic Party of Arkansas state committee.

Additionally, he has worked with several organizations in Arkansas focusing on mutual aid, labor rights, tenant rights, and environmental justice.

