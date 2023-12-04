Football Friday Night
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Two men and a juvenile face theft charges after Paragould police said they stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a local store.

Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old Quinton L. Shaw and 24-year-old Jojuan T. Lyons, both of Memphis, in connection with a Nov. 30 theft at Hibbett Sports, 2900 West Kingshighway.

According to court documents, several people entered the store, “stole a large amount of clothing,” and then ran out of the building.

An Arkansas Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division officer was at the scene at the time of the alleged crime and stopped Lyons, who “actively resisted arrest” and injured the officer’s thumb, the court documents said.

A second suspect was picked up by a black Infiniti QX60 driven by a third suspect.

“The vehicle continued circling the area of Walnut Drive and attempted to pick up [Lyons],” the affidavit said.

When Paragould police arrived, the Infiniti drove away, reportedly nearly striking an officer.

Another officer chased the vehicle for approximately three miles before it stopped at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Vance Street.

“A co-defendant and a juvenile co-defendant were removed from the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Multiple clothing items with price tags were visible within the vehicle.”

After reviewing the case, Stidham found probable cause to charge Lyons with theft of property, second-degree battery, refusal to submit to arrest, fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance. Lyons is being held on a $35,000 cash-only bond in the Greene County Detention Center.

Shaw is being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash-only bond after the judge found probable cause to charge him with fleeing, aggravated assault, and theft of property.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect nor the charges they face due to their age.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

