JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.

Craighead County E-911 said the crossing at Dan Avenue and Hasbrook Road will close at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

There is no word on how long the repairs will take or when the crossing will reopen.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

