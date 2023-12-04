Football Friday Night
Divers have discovered wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, Air Force says

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft is seen off the coast of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying six people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said.(Japan Coast Guard via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOKYO (AP) - U.S. and Japanese divers have discovered wreckage and remains of crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan, the Air Force announced Monday.

The CV-22 Osprey carrying eight American crew crashed last Wednesday off Yakushima island during a training mission. The body of one victim was recovered and identified earlier, while seven others remained missing.

The Air Force Special Operations Command said the remains were being recovered and the identities have yet to be determined.

A 24-year-old airman and father of two was killed when an Air Force Osprey crashed overseas. (WCVB, JAPAN COAST GUARD, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight.

Ospreys have had a number of crashes, including in Japan, where they are used at U.S. and Japanese military bases, and the latest crash rekindled safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

