Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a Jonesboro woman stabbed her husband multiple times after he criticized her “reckless driving.”

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Adriana Nickole Campbell with first-degree domestic battering.

According to court documents, police responded to an alleged stabbing on Thursday, Nov. 30, at an apartment in the 2600 block of Glenn Cove.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim sitting on a sofa, bleeding from his left leg.

“Officers also observed a cut to the lower portion of the victim’s abdomen, which officers stated had part of his intestine coming through the open wound,” the affidavit stated.

The victim, who was taken to a local hospital, reportedly told investigators his wife had stabbed him with a knife during an argument about her “reckless driving manner.”

“Once they arrived home, Campbell obtained a knife and began to ‘key’ their vehicle parked in front of their apartment,” the affidavit stated. “When victim confronted her at the car to get her to stop, Campbell turned on him and stabbed him multiple times with the knife.”

After collecting a black folding knife as evidence from the apartment, officers took Campbell to the police department for questioning.

“During the interview, Campbell admitted to having stabbed the victim with a black-handled knife,” the affidavit stated. “But [she] stated that she could not recall the events of the stabbing as she had ‘blacked out’ during that time.”

Campbell reportedly told detectives the victim had thrown her to the ground twice, then punched and kicked her.

However, the court documents noted that a female officer found no “observable injury” to Campbell’s body.

“Campbell also stated during the interview that she knows she should not have done it,” the detective stated.

After reviewing the case, the judge ordered Campbell be held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and issued a no-contact order.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

