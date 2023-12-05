Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
2 seriously injured after UTV crash in Butler County

Latest News

The measure was also to modernize, clarify, and update the Freedom of Information Act of 1967...
Proposed Arkansas Government Transparency Act submitted to attorney general for approval
According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing...
Arkansas National Guard departs on mission to Guatemala
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say