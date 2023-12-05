Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presents annual report to Arkansas legislature

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council presented its annual report to Arkansas Public Health Committees on Tuesday.

The annual report aims to ensure the state plan is being implemented and to address any needed changes moving forward.

According to David Cook, chapter director of public policy for Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas, more than 58,000 Arkansans over 65 live with Alzheimer’s. That number is projected to surpass 67,000 in the next two years.

Some recommendations moving forward are to provide more funding for the state’s respite care program, develop higher quality care for dementia patients, and provide widespread education on the importance of early detection.

“Typically, when we talk about Alzheimer’s and dementia, we always think about the older populations, but now with these new treatments, we need to look earlier on in the life course,” Cook said. “People in their 40s or 50s need to start having conversations with their physicians.

The respite care program is in its second year. Cook said around 154,000 Arkansans are providing unpaid care for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia. He added that there’s a greater need in rural areas for additional care. More funding will be needed from the state to carry the respite program further.

Cook said the Alzheimer’s Association wants to erase the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia so that people can become more comfortable talking about their brain health.

