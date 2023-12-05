Football Friday Night
Arkansas F Trevon Brazile named SEC Player of the Week

Duke center Ryan Young (15) is fouled as he tries to drive past Arkansas forward Trevon...
Duke center Ryan Young (15) is fouled as he tries to drive past Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - After recording a double-double in the win over #7 Duke as part of the SEC-ACC Challenge, Arkansas redshirt sophomore Trevon Brazile was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Brazile finished with 19 points, making a career-high four 3-pointers and grabbing 11 rebounds, all on the defensive end to set a career high. It was his third double-double in four games (and the fifth of his career). His final 3-pointer made was a basket with 2:16 left to put the Hogs up 12.

Brazile was 4-of-5 from the field (2-of-3 from 3PT) with 11 points and six rebounds in the first half. In the second half, he was 2-of-4 (2-of-4 from 3PT) with five rebounds, eight points and both of his blocked shots.

Brazile is on the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Year and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year watch lists. He was additionally tabbed preseason first team All-SEC by the coaches and media.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

