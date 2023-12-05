Football Friday Night
Arkansas fiscal year revenue above forecast

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas exceeded its revenue projections for the current fiscal year.

According to the recent report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, and our content partner, KARK, the November report indicated that Arkansas had a net available revenue of $2,762.5 million year-to-date, which is $144.1 million or 5.5% higher than the forecasted amount.

The DFA report indicated that all major collection categories exceeded their forecasted net available revenue for November.

In November, individual income tax refunds totaled $62.9 million, which is $32.5 million more than the same period last year.

For more statistics, you can visit KARK’s website.

