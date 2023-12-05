Arkansas medical marijuana sales benefit food insecurity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Arkansas’ $1 billion medical marijuana sales have benefited food insecurity efforts statewide.

According to our content partner, KATV, medical marijuana sales are reaching record numbers.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Arkansas in 2016, making around $1 billion in sales since then.

The tax from the sales is now benefiting Arkansas food insecurity efforts.

“A billion dollars has been spent to purchase medical marijuana but what that means for the state is that we’ve collected 115 million dollars in state tax revenue,” said Medical Marijuana Commission, Spokesperson, Scott Hardin. “From that $115... $87 went to UAMS specifically as they tried to obtain that National Cancer Institute designation. Now there’s a change. Now that funding is going to go specifically to food insecurity.”

