Arkansas National Guard departs on mission to Guatemala

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to Guatemala for a medical mission.

According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard base in Fort Smith, and the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base.

The guardsmen left on Dec. 1 for a seven-day mission to provide free medical care in Guatemala City.

“We are delighted to contribute to our state partnership with Guatemala by providing essential support and free medical care alongside Guatemalan physicians to help those in need,” said Col. Thomas DeGraff, commander of the 189th Medical Operations Squadron.

The release states that the Airemn are expected to treat between 200 and 300 people per day by providing dental, optometry, family medicine, and orthopedic care at a hospital in Guatemala City.

A public health officer will also be there to provide fetal health protection education to locals.

