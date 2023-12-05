Football Friday Night
Arkansas National Guard departs on mission to Guatemala

According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing...
According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard base in Fort Smith, and the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas National Guard has been deployed to Guatemala for a medical mission.

According to a news release, the 36 guardsmen have been deployed from the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard base in Fort Smith, and the 189th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base.

The guardsmen left on Dec. 1 for a seven-day mission to provide free medical care in Guatemala City.

“We are delighted to contribute to our state partnership with Guatemala by providing essential support and free medical care alongside Guatemalan physicians to help those in need,” said Col. Thomas DeGraff, commander of the 189th Medical Operations Squadron.

The release states that the Airemn are expected to treat between 200 and 300 people per day by providing dental, optometry, family medicine, and orthopedic care at a hospital in Guatemala City.

A public health officer will also be there to provide fetal health protection education to locals.

Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
Two men were hospitalized after they were injured in a UTV crash Saturday evening in Butler...
The measure was also to modernize, clarify, and update the Freedom of Information Act of 1967...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led a group of 16 Republican governors in signing a...
Transportation Director Patrick Morton said the bus has environmental and economic benefits
A look down main street in Jonesboro during the Christmas Parade.
