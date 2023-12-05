Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas ranks sixth in country with worst millennial drivers, study shows

Arkansas ranked sixth in the United States for the worst millennial drivers.
Arkansas ranked sixth in the United States for the worst millennial drivers.(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranked sixth in the United States for the worst millennial drivers.

According to a study conducted by Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, Mississippi ranked first in the country, followed by South Carolina and New Mexico.

In the study, experts analyzed fatal road accident data from 2017 to 2021, finding that millennials are most likely to be involved in fatal road accidents.

Arkansas ranked sixth, with 795 fatalities over five years. That’s equal to 126.75 people for every 100,000 of the 627,195 total millennial population in the state.

“Many studies conducted all paint a picture that millennial drivers are involved in the most accidents on the roads,” said a spokesperson for Tribeca Lawsuit Loans. “The intersection of technology, distractions, and a fast-paced lifestyle creates a complex driving landscape and one that leads to many preventable deaths every year.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

The city of Paragould is hoping to increase pay and staff for emergency responders through a...
Paragould proposes tax increase to address first responder pay and staffing
The Southern Chef restaurant and VP Racing Fuel is coming to Brookland.
The Southern Chef restaurant expands to new location
Arkansas exceeded its revenue projections for the current fiscal year.
Arkansas fiscal year revenue above forecast
The field of candidates onstage for the fourth Republican presidential debate will be the...
Four Republicans to be on stage for fourth presidential debate, Hutchinson not qualified