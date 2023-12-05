Arkansas ranks sixth in country with worst millennial drivers, study shows

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranked sixth in the United States for the worst millennial drivers.

According to a study conducted by Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, Mississippi ranked first in the country, followed by South Carolina and New Mexico.

In the study, experts analyzed fatal road accident data from 2017 to 2021, finding that millennials are most likely to be involved in fatal road accidents.

Arkansas ranked sixth, with 795 fatalities over five years. That’s equal to 126.75 people for every 100,000 of the 627,195 total millennial population in the state.

“Many studies conducted all paint a picture that millennial drivers are involved in the most accidents on the roads,” said a spokesperson for Tribeca Lawsuit Loans. “The intersection of technology, distractions, and a fast-paced lifestyle creates a complex driving landscape and one that leads to many preventable deaths every year.”

