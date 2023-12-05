Arkansas RB AJ Green enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A member of the loaded Razorback running back room is looking for more options. Junior running back AJ Green announced he’s entering the transfer portal, he announced on X.

The Oklahoma native rushed for 312 yards and had 3 total touchdowns this season for the Hogs.

He’s the first skill position player on offense to hit the portal this offseason.

