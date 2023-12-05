Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas RB AJ Green enters transfer portal

The Arkansas RB celebrates after scoring a TD in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
The Arkansas RB celebrates after scoring a TD in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.(KAIT-TV)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A member of the loaded Razorback running back room is looking for more options. Junior running back AJ Green announced he’s entering the transfer portal, he announced on X.

The Oklahoma native rushed for 312 yards and had 3 total touchdowns this season for the Hogs.

He’s the first skill position player on offense to hit the portal this offseason.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Dec. 1, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge...
Wife accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
Melanie Fletcher, 11, broke her foot in three places when a float ran over her foot Friday night.
“I was so scared,” 11-year-old parade victim speaks out
Five people suspected in a convenience store shootout now face charges.
5 charged in gas station shooting, 3 still at large
Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 25-year-old...
Police: Officer injured trying to stop theft suspects
Crews will close a busy railroad crossing Monday to make necessary repairs.
Traffic Alert: Railroad crossing closing

Latest News

Arkansas RB AJ Green enters transfer portal, Razorbacks name new OL Coach
Taryn Todd finished with a team-high 15 points for Arkansas State in an 89-65 loss at Alabama...
Arkansas State men’s basketball drops third straight, falls at Alabama
Arkansas State men's basketball falls at Alabama 89-65
Strong second half gives Arkansas 97-83 victory over Furman